Niagara men advance at MAAC Tournament

The Niagara Purple Eagles got 18 points from Noah Thomasson, and hung on to beat Siena 71-65 to advance to the semifinals of the MAAC Tournament in Atlantic City.
Credit: AP
Niagara's Noah Thomasson drives past Ohio State's Jamari Wheeler during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Columbus, Ohio, Friday, Nov 12, 2021. (AP Photo/Phil Long)

Noah Thomasson led the way for Niagara with 18-points, that included the thousandth of his career, leading the Purple Eagles to a 71-65 win over Siena in the MAAC Tournament quarterfinals. 

Niagara led by eight at the half, and then held off the Saints down the stretch. 

Thomasson led four Eagles in double figures.  Joe Kasperczyk had 16-points off the bench.  Aaron Gray added 12 points, and David Mitchell had 11pts. 

Niagara advances to the semifinal round of Friday where they will face Iona at 6:00pm in Atlantic City. 

