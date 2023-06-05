OHL announces sanctions against Niagara IceDogs

ST. CATHARINES, ON — The Ontario Hockey League announced new punishments against the Niagara IceDogs for violating league policy, including the maltreatment, bullying, and harassment protection and prevention policy and the OHL Code of Conduct.
The OHL revealed Thursday, that a third-party investigator found Niagara IceDog players Joshua Rosenzweig and Landon Cato participated in serious violations of the player maltreatment policy. The two also violated the OHL Code of Conduct, including but not limited to, physical maltreatment and aiding and abetting respectively.
Investigators also found that despite the OHL Commissioner advising team owner and GM Darren DeDobbelaer to keep the investigation confidential to protect its integrity, DeDobbelaer violated that directive.
The OHL issued the following punishment...
- In relation to the 2022/2023 season, the Niagara IceDogs are hereby fined $100,000.
- The Niagara IceDogs shall forfeit their first selection in the 2024 OHL Priority Selection draft.
- Effective immediately, Darren DeDobbelaer is suspended from acting as team General Manager for two seasons to June 1, 2025.
- Niagara IceDog players Joshua Rosenzweig and Landon Cato have permanently lost the privilege to participate in the OHL.
The investigator spent several months looking into the allegations, interviewing approximately 15 former players, coaches, staff, and team officials.
DeDobbelaer is appealing the sanction, saying "...It must be noted that I have yet to receive a copy of the report of the OHL’s investigation and I would ask the Commissioner’s office to provide said document to me and my legal counsel for immediate review. I take these allegations very seriously, so it is imperative that I be given an opportunity to review the OHL’s findings, in detail, with my legal counsel." He added, "We are also working in earnest to ensure that we provide supports to our players and their families during this difficult time, given the uncertainly they all face. I will be working with the interim management team to put those supports in place."