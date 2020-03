ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. — Dagny Davidsdottir led the way with 16-points and Jai Moore added 11 as the Niagara women powered their way past St. Peter's in the opening round of the MAAC basketball tournament in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

The Purple Eagles will now face top seeded Rider in the quarterfinals on Wednesday.

Canisius used an early 14-2 run to build a 13-point lead that didn't hold up in the second half. The Lady Griffs fell to Siena 58-48.