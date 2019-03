BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Niagara Purple Eagles are one win away from a spot in the NCAA tournament.

Niagara beat RIT 1-0 in overtime in the semifinals of the Atlantic Hockey Playoffs.

Ludwig Stenlund scored with just over seven minutes gone in the first overtime.

Niagara will play American International for the championship Saturday night at the Harborcenter. The opening face off is scheduled for 7:30 pm.