VANCOUVER, BC — Williamsville native Justin Bailey has signed a one-year contract with the Vancouver Canucks, the team announced Thursday.

Bailey, 24, played in 37 games with Rochester last season, finishing with nine goals and 11 assists. He also had six goals and two assists in 17 games with Lehigh Valley, and he had one assist with the Philadelphia Flyers.

The Sabres drafted Bailey in the second round of the 2013 NHL entry draft. Bailey played 12 games with the Sabres during the 2017-18 season and had three goals and one assist.

Bailey was traded to the Flyers organization last season, on January 18.

