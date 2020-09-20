Stars open Stanley Cup Final with win over Bolts

Anton Khudobin made 22 of his 35 saves in the third period to protect the lead for Dallas.

EDMONTON, AB — The Dallas Stars have opened the Stanley Cup final with a 4-1 victory over the Lightning, thanks to their goaltender.

Anton Khudobin made 22 of his 35 saves in the third period to protect the lead. Khudobin blanked the Lightning after Yanni Gourde tied the game 12:32 into the contest.

The Stars took just four shots over the final 28 minutes, yet scored on three as Jamie Oleskiak untied the game with 7 ½ minutes left in the second period. Joel Kiviranta made it 3-1 with 28 seconds remaining in the second.