Stanley Cup Final Preview: Lightning aim to even series in Game 2

The defending champions are trailing the Colorado Avalanche. A win on Saturday would tie the Stanley Cup Final before the series moves to Amalie Arena next week.

DENVER, Colorado — After falling to the Colorado Avalanche in a 4-3 overtime loss, the Tampa Bay Lightning trail a series after game one for the third time this postseason. However, Wednesday’s loss does not resemble the other game one defeats.

The Toronto Maple Leafs and New York Rangers blew out the Bolts in their series openers against Tampa Bay, winning 5-0 and 6-2, respectively. In the opening game of the 2022 Stanley Cup Final, the Avalanche held a 3-1 lead before a furious comeback by the defending champs tied the contest at 3-3 in the second period.

The effort shown in the second frame is what the Lightning believe can lead to a victory in game two.

“I don’t think by a country mile that we gave them our best game and we still had a chance to pull it out,” head coach Jon Cooper said after game one.

Tampa Bay can become the fourth team in NHL history to win the Stanley Cup after losing the opening game of at least three series that postseason. #NHLStats: https://t.co/Akc0U5ip3T pic.twitter.com/3LD3x7ows0 — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) June 17, 2022

Losing the first game of the Stanley Cup Final is not always a bad sign. Tampa Bay lost three opening games in their four previous finals appearances.

Additionally, the Bolts lost five series openers in their ongoing streak of 11 series victories.

If the defending champs are going to even this series, a solid 60-minute outing from goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy is necessary. In the final 40 minutes of regulation in game one, Vasy stopped all 22 of Colorado’s shots. His shoutout periods helped send the contest into overtime. An unfortunate bounce off defenseman Victor Hedman’s leg led to Colorado’s game-winning goal.

"His mental strength is out of this world," Hedman said. "Whether it’s bouncing back from tough games or losses, we're very confident when we have him back there. The record’s not a fluke, but we can’t rely on that either."

Cooper added after practice on Friday, "Once he’s got a feel for the team, and it's usually only taken him a game, he's been outstanding. Vasy just dials himself in."

Offensively, Ondrej Palat could be the one who leads the charge. The veteran forward recorded, at least, one point—including four goals—in the last five games. Palat is tied with Steven Stamkos for the team-high in postseason goals with nine.

Center Brayden Point could also be a major factor for a Tampa Bay win in game two. After five weeks, Point returned to the ice in game one and played nearly 18 minutes with 23 shifts. Over the last three seasons, no player in the NHL has scored more playoff goals than Point.