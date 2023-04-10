Benson continues to impress as Sabres fall to Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Buffalo Sabres drafted Zach Benson 13th overall in the NHL draft back in June.
He continues to prove himself worthy of that pick as the preseason winds down.
Benson scored his second goal in as many games, and registered his 5th point of the preseason as the Sabres lost to the Columbus Blue Jackets on 5-3 Wednesday night.
The Sabres also got goals from Zemgus Girgensons and Owen Power. Adam Fantilli scored the eventual game winner for Columbus at 8:43 of the third period.
Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 28 saves on 32 shots in net for Buffalo.
The Sabres close the preseason Friday night at home against Pittsburgh. They open the regular season Oct. 12 at KeyBank Center against the New York Rangers.