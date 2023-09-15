Sabres open voting for team dog name

While the breed and age remain a mystery, the team revealed the choices in a poll released Friday.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — For the third season in a row, the Buffalo Sabres are introducing a team dog into the locker room. Now, it's up to fans to pick the name.

While the breed and age remain a mystery, the team revealed the choices in a poll released Friday: Audie, Blue, Buffy, Hattie, Millie, and Winnie. The Sabres have not said when voting ends.

For the past three years, the Sabres have teamed up with the WNY Heroes' "Pawsitive for Heroes" program to help train a service dog for a local veteran throughout the season.

During the 21-22 season, Buffalo had helped train a newfoundland puppy named "Rick", after former Sabres Hall-of-fame play-by-play announcer Rick Jeanneret.