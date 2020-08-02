NEW YORK — Jimmy Vesey had a goal and an assist against his former team, Carter Hutton stopped 37 shots, and the Buffalo Sabres held on to beat the New York Rangers 3-2.

Zemgus Girgensons and Sam Reinhart also scored to help the Sabres get just their second win in seven games.

Mika Zibanejad and Chris Kreider scored in the third period for the Rangers, and Alexandar Georgiev finished with 25 saves.

