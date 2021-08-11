Maple Leafs visit the Sabres following overtime win

Buffalo snapped a 0-4-1 skid with a 3-2 home win against the Edmonton Oilers on Friday night.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Toronto Maple Leafs (9-5-1, second in the Atlantic) vs. Buffalo Sabres (6-5-2, fifth in the Atlantic)

Buffalo, New York; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Sabres +158, Maple Leafs -189; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Buffalo Sabres host Toronto after the Maple Leafs beat Calgary 2-1 in overtime.

The Sabres are 2-2-2 in conference games. Buffalo is 10th in the Eastern Conference recording 7.7 points per game, averaging 2.9 goals and 4.8 assists.

The Maple Leafs are 5-1-0 against the rest of their division. Toronto leads the NHL recording 34.7 shots per game while averaging 2.5 goals.

The teams meet Saturday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rasmus Asplund leads the Sabres with six assists and has 10 points this season. Victor Olofsson has four goals and two assists over the last 10 games for Buffalo.

Mitch Marner leads the Maple Leafs with 10 total assists and has 13 points this season. Auston Matthews has six goals and five assists over the last 10 games for Toronto.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sabres: 3-5-2, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.1 assists, 3.7 penalties and eight penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game with a .904 save percentage.

Maple Leafs: 7-3-0, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.8 assists, 3.3 penalties and 6.9 penalty minutes while allowing 2.4 goals per game with a .925 save percentage.

INJURIES: Sabres: Craig Anderson: day to day (upper body), Victor Olofsson: day to day (undisclosed), Casey Mittelstadt: out (upper body).

Maple Leafs: None listed.