BUFFALO, N.Y. — Tonight in the NHL, Florida and Toronto are playing. The Sabres are trying to track down both teams in the standings.

The Maple Leafs are hosting Pittsburgh, and Florida has a late start at Los Angeles. Both the Panthers and Leafs have 70 points, so both are eight points ahead of the Sabres.

Buffalo has played 60 games, and so has Florida. Toronto has played 61.

To make the playoffs, the Sabres absolutely must take care of their own business and they will need help from some other teams. 2 On Your Side's Stu Boyar asked Sabres coach Ralph Krueger about his team's margin for error in their final 22 games.

"Let's be honest, the margin for error, that's actually something we talked about today, is very very small," Krueger said.

The Sabres play at Pittsburgh on Saturday afternoon and are home against Winnipeg on Sunday afternoon.

The NHL trade deadline is at 3 p.m. Monday.

