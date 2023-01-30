Thompson misses Sabres return to practice with 'nagging issues'

The Sabres should have their leading scorer back on the ice for Tuesday's practice in Buffalo.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Sabres were missing the leading scorer when they returned to the ice in Buffalo after a four-game road trip.

Head coach Don Granato said Tage Thompson is day-to-day with a few "nagging issues" on Monday morning but should be able to return to practice again on Tuesday.

Buffalo was finally back to practice Monday after ice time was limited with the Sabres playing a grueling 12 games over 22 days, ending with a four-game road trip out west.

The Sabres picked up seven out of eight-possible points on that trip against some of the top teams in the Western Conference.

Monday morning, they finally had a chance to work on their development again.

"Practice is another opportunity to chip away at that and I felt today in the middle of that there was something we could shift to that could serve that purpose better," Granato said. "At the end of it, I thought at the way the guys attacked practice, they got better today."

Sabres forward Dylan Cozens was back to practice, as was defenseman Mattias Samuelsson after they both missed Saturday night's 3-2 shootout loss at Minnesota with injuries.

Buffalo hosts the Carolina Hurricanes on Wednesday night before a 10-day break, including the All-Star Game, where Thompson is set to represent the Sabres in the Atlantic Division.