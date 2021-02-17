x
Sorokin stops 20 shots for 1st NHL win; Isles beat Sabres

The Sabres were blanked a night after they failed to register a shot in the third period in a 3-1 loss to the Islanders.
Buffalo Sabres forward Taylor Hall (4) and New York Islanders defenseman Ryan Pulock (6) chase the puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Ilya Sorokin stopped 20 shots to earn his first NHL win, and the New York Islanders defeated the Sabres 3-0 to complete a two-game sweep of Buffalo.  

Jean-Gabriel Pageau and captain Anders Lee scored first-period goals 7:15 apart, and the Islanders improved to 5-0-3 in their past eight — the team's longest streak since a 15-0-2 franchise-record run in the opening two months of the 2019-20 season. 

The Sabres were blanked a night after they failed to register a shot in the third period in a 3-1 loss to the Islanders. This time, they came up empty — and even had a goal disallowed — on eight shots over the final 20 minutes.

    

