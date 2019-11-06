BUFFALO, N.Y. — It was late last Friday night when the Buffalo Sabres announced the re-signing of winger Jeff Skinner.
The 40-goal-scorer was at the KeyBank Center on Tuesday to speak for the first time since singing that big eight-year contract worth an average of $9 million a year.
He talked about the decision to re-sign with Buffalo as opposed to hitting the open market as a free agent at the start of July.
"When you look at the overall picture, I had a great experience with my teammates, with everything," he said. "With the fans, with the community, with everyone in the organization. I obviously didn't feel the need to get to that point because I like it here."
