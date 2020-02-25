BUFFALO, N.Y. — Veteran forward Wayne Simmonds practiced with the Sabres Tuesday morning.

The Sabres acquired Simmonds from the New Jersey Devils for a conditional 2021 fifth-round draft pick.

The Sabres also acquired forward Dominik Kahun from Pittsburgh for Evan Rodrigues and Conor Sheary. Kahun will join the team Wednesday in Colorado and head coach Ralph Krueger said he will decide in the morning if Kahun is in the lineup.

Simmonds waived his no trade clause to join the Sabres. "The young talent on this team, I think they’re going in the right direction, and I thought that I could be a piece that could ultimately help this team get into the playoffs," he said.

"I'll drop the gloves if need be and at the same time I like to go to the net and you know get in people's faces. Its been a staple of my game for a long time and its not going to change now that I'm here. I think its only going to enhance the talent around me," he added.

During practice, Simmonds was on a line with Marcus Johansson and Jeff Skinner.

The Sabres open a four game western road trip Wednesday in Colorado.