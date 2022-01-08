Sharks plan to terminate former Sabre Evander Kane's contract

The Sharks said they made the move because Kane violated COVID-19 protocols in the AHL. His contract, signed in 2018, is worth $49 million over seven years.

SAN JOSE, Calif. — The San Jose Sharks have placed forward Evander Kane on unconditional waivers with the intent to terminate the remainder of his $49 million, seven-year contract.

The Sharks said they made the move because Kane violated COVID-19 protocols in the AHL, where he is currently playing for the Barracuda.

The team said it would have no further comment. The termination of the contract will cost Kane about $23 million remaining from the contract he signed in May 2018.

In October, the NHL has suspended Sharks forward Kane for 21 games for submitting a fake COVID-19 vaccination card. Kane forfeited about $1.68 million of his $7 million salary for this season with the money going to the Players’ Emergency Assistance Fund.