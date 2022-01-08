x
Sabres

Sharks plan to terminate former Sabre Evander Kane's contract

The Sharks said they made the move because Kane violated COVID-19 protocols in the AHL. His contract, signed in 2018, is worth $49 million over seven years.
FILE - Evander Kane speaks at a news conference after a hockey practice in San Jose, Calif., on Nov. 30, 2021. The Sharks have placed Kane on unconditional waivers on Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, with the intent to terminate the remainder of his $49 million, seven-year contract. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)

SAN JOSE, Calif. — The San Jose Sharks have placed forward Evander Kane on unconditional waivers with the intent to terminate the remainder of his $49 million, seven-year contract.

The Sharks said they made the move because Kane violated COVID-19 protocols in the AHL, where he is currently playing for the Barracuda.

The team said it would have no further comment. The termination of the contract will cost Kane about $23 million remaining from the contract he signed in May 2018.

In October, the NHL has suspended Sharks forward Kane for 21 games for submitting a fake COVID-19 vaccination card. Kane forfeited about $1.68 million of his $7 million salary for this season with the money going to the Players’ Emergency Assistance Fund.

