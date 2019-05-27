Sam Reinhart and Team Canada settled for silver after a 3-1 loss to Finland in the gold medal at the IIHF World Championship in Slovakia on Sunday.

Reinhart scored three goals and two assists for the tournament. Two of his three goals came in a 5-0 shutout win against Denmark on May 20th.

Shea Theodore scored Canada's lone goal in the gold medal game in the first period.

Defenseman Brandon Montour also represented the Sabres with Reinhart on Team Canada but Montour left the tournament early with a lower-body injury.