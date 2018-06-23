BUFFALO, NY — You can dream all you want, but it doesn't appear John Tavares will be putting on a Sabres sweater anytime soon.

The Islanders' superstar is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent on July 1, and if he hits the open market, don't expect the Sabres to get involved in the bidding war.

Sabres general manager Jason Botterill says the Sabres won't be interviewing Tavares.

Sabres GM Jason Botterill said he won’t be part of the John Tavares interview process. @WGRZ — Heather Prusak (@haprusak) June 23, 2018

Tavares is expected to interview with five teams, according to Pierre LeBrun.

Pat Brisson, agent for John Tavares, confirms that his client will use the UFA speaking period to chat with 5 teams — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) June 23, 2018

