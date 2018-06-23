BUFFALO, NY — You can dream all you want, but it doesn't appear John Tavares will be putting on a Sabres sweater anytime soon.
The Islanders' superstar is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent on July 1, and if he hits the open market, don't expect the Sabres to get involved in the bidding war.
Sabres general manager Jason Botterill says the Sabres won't be interviewing Tavares.
Tavares is expected to interview with five teams, according to Pierre LeBrun.
