Sabres winless streak reaches 15-games

PITTSBURGH — Sidney Crosby picked up his 13th goal of the season and the Pittsburgh Penguins extended Buffalo’s winless streak to 15 games with a 5-2 victory.

Evan Rodrigues, Kris Letang, John Marino and Zach-Aston Reese also scored for the Penguins.

Pittsburgh recovered from a sluggish three-game set against New Jersey by pouncing on the undermanned and overmatched Sabres.

Buffalo's 15-game winless stretch (0-13-2) is a record for futility since the shootout was introduced during the 2005-06 season.