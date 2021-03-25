Sabres winless streak reaches 15-games

PITTSBURGH — Sidney Crosby picked up his 13th goal of the season and the Pittsburgh Penguins extended Buffalo’s winless streak to 15 games with a 5-2 victory.
Evan Rodrigues, Kris Letang, John Marino and Zach-Aston Reese also scored for the Penguins.
Pittsburgh recovered from a sluggish three-game set against New Jersey by pouncing on the undermanned and overmatched Sabres.
Buffalo's 15-game winless stretch (0-13-2) is a record for futility since the shootout was introduced during the 2005-06 season.
The loss came two days after Chris Kreider scored twice, including the tiebreaking goal in the third period, when the New York Rangers beat Buffalo 5-3 for the Sabres’ franchise record-tying 14th straight loss.