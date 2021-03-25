x
Sabres winless streak reaches 15-games

Buffalo's 15-game winless stretch (0-13-2) is a record for futility since the shootout was introduced during the 2005-06 season.

PITTSBURGH — Sidney Crosby picked up his 13th goal of the season and the Pittsburgh Penguins extended Buffalo’s winless streak to 15 games with a 5-2 victory.

Evan Rodrigues, Kris Letang, John Marino and Zach-Aston Reese also scored for the Penguins.

Pittsburgh recovered from a sluggish three-game set against New Jersey by pouncing on the undermanned and overmatched Sabres.

The loss came two days after Chris Kreider scored twice, including the tiebreaking goal in the third period, when the New York Rangers beat Buffalo 5-3 for the Sabres’ franchise record-tying 14th straight loss. 

