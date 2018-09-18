Even though players like Jack Eichel, Rasmus Dahlin and Casey Mittelstadt did not play on Monday, the Sabres still won their preseason opener, 4-1 at Columbus.

Goaltending was a bright spot with Linus Ullmark and Jonas Johansson combined to make 36 saves. Ullmark made 20 saves on 21 shots in the first two periods whole Johansson made 16 saves in the third period.

Offensively for the Sabres, Patrik Berglund, Nathan Beaulieu and Kyle Criscuolo scored for the Sabres in the second period while Andrew Oglevie made it 4-1 with less than three minutes left in the game.

The Sabres were also perfect on the penalty kill as the Blue Jackets went 0-for-5 on the power play.

Up next, they host the Penguins at home on Tuesday, September 18th at 7 p.m.

