DALLAS - Robin Lehner has played his last game for the Buffalo Sabres.

Sabres general manager Jason Botterill told reporters on Friday that the team has decided not to bring the goaltender back next season.

"It's a scenario when you finish 31st, you make some difficult choices," said Botterill. "We have informed Robin that he's not coming back next year."

Lehner was acquired from the Ottawa Senators in 2015 by former Sabres general manager Tim Murray.

Botterill made the comment at the NHL Draft in Dallas. The Sabres have the first pick in the draft and are expected to select Swedish defenseman Rasmus Dahlin.

