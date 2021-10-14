Sabres welcome fans back; team starts season with 4 home games

New team members bring a different dynamic on the ice, and a variety of new attractions off the ice await Sabres fans.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Sabres begin their season Thursday night against the rival Montreal Canadiens.

The team had a disappointing season in 2020-2021. New team members bring a different dynamic on the ice, and a variety of new attractions off the ice await fans.

Vendors emphasizing local ties, and beers brewed in WNY are offered throughout Key Bank Center. The Sabres Store has been redone, filled with the royal blue and gold that fans asked for.