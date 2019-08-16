BUFFALO, N.Y. — We've known it was coming, and now the Sabres have officially unveiled the team's golden jersey to celebrate 50 years of NHL hockey in Buffalo.

The commemorative jersey is mainly white, with the Sabres crest in gold and navy blue, as well as gold and blue stripes. The neckline also has previous team logos on it.

One other jersey change that many fans have been hoping for is also happening.

The Sabres say this is the last year that the team's current navy blue jerseys will be worn. Beginning in the 2020-2021 season, the Sabres return to royal blue as its primary color.

You can see more photos of the new jersey, and learn more by visiting the Sabres website.

You can buy pre-order the new golden jersey starting on August 17 at Fan Fest.

That jersey will be worn for 13 home games in the upcoming season, beginning on October 5 against the New Jersey Devils.

October 5 vs. New Jersey Devils

November 2 vs. New York Islanders

November 29 vs. Toronto Maple Leafs

December 2 vs. New Jersey Devils

December 12 vs. Nashville Predators

December 27 vs. Boston Bruins

January 30 vs. Montreal Canadiens

February 6 vs. Detroit Red Wings

February 13 vs. Columbus Blue Jackets

March 5 vs. Pittsburgh Penguins

March 21 vs. Chicago Blackhawks

March 22 vs. New York Rangers

April 4 vs. Philadelphia Flyers