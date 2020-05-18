BUFFALO, N.Y. — In a sign that Sabres hockey will likely not be played in Buffalo again during the 2019-20 season, the organization sent an email to season ticket holders on Monday, notifying them of their options.

The team is offering credit and perks on the six remaining home games this season to be used as payment toward tickets for the 2020-21 season.

The NHL paused the current season in mid-March due to the coronavirus pandemic. There is a chance the league will finish the season at some point this summer but details are not finalized. So far, all reported options for resumption include playing games in centralized locations without fans in attendance.

The team is now also giving fans the option of being refunded for the six remaining home games on the Sabres schedule.

Below is a portion of the email sent to Sabres season ticket holders...

We are now going to allow Season Ticket Holders to transfer credit for games affected by the pause in the 2019-20 season to be applied to 2020-21 payments.

If you choose to keep your credit on your account, we’ll also offer you a choice between a $100 Sabres Store gift card OR 10 Surface Lot Parking Passes*. To take advantage, simply select “Apply Funds” below.

FAQ’s

How does applying my credit work?

Simply click the Apply Funds button above and we will keep your credit on account. You can apply that to additional seats in your plan or individual game tickets.

What is the latest news on the NHL season?

The 2019-2020 NHL regular season remains on pause. The NHL is still continuing to explore options to resume play.

What happens if play resumes with fans in attendance?

Regardless of whether you choose to apply your 2019-20 credit to the 2020-21 season, we will communicate with all Season Ticket Holders if/when details emerge on re-starting the current season. This will include how to access seats for Sabres games, if possible. We cannot guarantee any outcome or make any commitments regarding seating priority given the vast number of outcomes that could develop out of this situation.