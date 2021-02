Buffalo has now gone ten full periods without scoring an even strength goal after a 3-1 loss to the Capitals.

WASHINGTON — The Washington Capitals beat the Buffalo Sabres 3-1 for their second consecutive victory.

Nicklas Backstrom scored on the power play in the first period, Tom Wilson short-handed in the second and Conor Sheary at even strength in the third.

Vitek Vanecek made 22 saves in his 12th consecutive start.

Buffalo has lost four in a row and three since returning from two-week shutdown for a virus outbreak.

Victor Olofsson scored and Linus Ullmark made 18 saves for the Sabres.