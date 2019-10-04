BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Sabres knew they would have a top-eight pick, at worst, in the NHL Draft this summer. They just didn't know exactly where.

After the NHL draft lottery show on Tuesday night in Toronto, now they do. The Sabres will pick seventh overall.

The Sabres entered the lottery with the fifth-best odds of landing the No. 1 pick after finishing 27th in the NHL's overall standings, but the Chicago Blackhawks and New York Rangers both moved up in the order and into the top three.

The New Jersey Devils will have the No. 1 selection in June, followed by the Rangers, Chicago, the Colorado Avalanche, the Los Angeles Kings and the Detroit Red Wings in the top six. Then comes Buffalo.

The NHL draft will be held June 21 and 22 in Vancouver.

Last year Buffalo held the No. 1 pick and selected defenseman Rasmus Dahlin, who had nine goals and 35 assists in 82 games as a rookie.

In their last season, the Sabres became just the second team to have a 10-game winning streak in the season and miss the playoffs.

The decline, especially during the second half of the season, cost Sabres coach Phil Housley his job Sunday. Housley spent just two seasons behind the bench.

Buffalo has missed the playoffs the past eight seasons.

MORE ON WGRZ.COM

Pittsburgh edges Buffalo for top NBC, NBCSN hockey ratings

Frozen Four to make $6 million in economic impact on Buffalo

Sabres' Skinner won't rush into decision on his future