In his 60 games played for the team, he has 22 goals and 24 assists.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Sabres continue to make moves this offseason.

The team announced Thursday that they have signed signed forward Victor Olofsson to a two-year contract.

The deal has an average annual value of $3.05 million.

Olofsson has been with the Sabres since the 2018-19 season. Before that he was with the Rochester Amerks.

