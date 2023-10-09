Sabres sign Rasmus Dahlin to 8-year contract extension worth $88 million

The team announced Monday morning that Dahlin signed an eight-year contact extension worth $88 million. Dahlin, 23, is happy to be staying in Buffalo.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Sabres' defenseman Rasmus Dahlin is locked in for another eight years with the team.

The team announced Monday morning that Dahlin signed an eight-year contact extension worth $88 million. Dahlin, 23, is happy to be staying in Buffalo. “I love the city. I love the team. I love everything,” Dahlin said on the Sabres' website.

The defenseman had a career year last season trying NHL defenseman with 73 points. He also ranked 4th among all NHL players in ice time last season as well.

Dahlin isn't the only Sabres' player signing long term extensions with the team. Forwards Tage Thompson, Dylan Cozens and defenseman Mattias Samuelsson, all have signed seven year contracts with the team.