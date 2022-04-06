Sabres sign Isak Rosen

The 2021 first-round pick signs his entry-level NHL deal.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Sabres GM Kevyn Adams keeps working his way through the 2021 draft class getting signatures on the dotted line.

The team announced Tuesday they have signed Swedish forward Isak Rosen to his three-year entry-level contract.

After taking Michigan Wolverines defenseman Owen Power first overall, the Sabres drafted Rosen with the 14th pick in the first round.

Rosen began his professional career in Sweden with Leksands scoring two goals and logging two assists in 28 games played.

The 19-year-old becomes the fifth member of the Buffalo Sabres' draft class of 2021 to sign an entry-level contract with the parent club.