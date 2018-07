BUFFALO, NY - A big priority for Sabres GM Jason Botterill was to find a starting goaltender after they moved on from Robin Lehner. He did just that by signing former St. Louis Blues goalie Carter Hutton on the first day of the NHL free agency.

Hutton has played for the Blackhawks, Predators and Blues but has never been a starter in the league.

Carter Hutton on NHL Network: "Buffalo right out of the gate was really strong and they knew I was their guy and that was something that was real important for me." @WGRZ — Heather Prusak (@haprusak) July 1, 2018

Last season, Hutton played in 32 games with the Blues and had a record of 17-7-3 with a 2.09 goals against average.

Carter Hutton on NHL Network: "The excitement in Buffalo is huge. I'm so excited to go to this market. I think the last few years they've been dying for a team to win some games here and they've been close so I'm excited to be part of that." @WGRZ — Heather Prusak (@haprusak) July 1, 2018

