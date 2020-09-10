Buffalo Sabres sign forward Zemgus Girgensons to a three-year contract

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Sabres have signed forward Zemgus Girgensons to a three-year contract.
The team announced Friday that the contract carries an average annual value of $2.2 million.
Girgensons was drafted 14th overall by the Sabres in the 2012 NHL Draft. According to the team, he ranks 32nd on the franchise’s all-time games played list and has totaled seven shorthanded goals in seven seasons with the Sabres, tying for 15th-most in franchise history.
In his 7th season the with the Sabres, he has played 489 games.