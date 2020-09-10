x
Buffalo Sabres sign forward Zemgus Girgensons to a three-year contract

Sabres announced Friday that the contract carries an average annual value of $2.2 million.
Credit: AP
Buffalo Sabres center Zemgus Girgensons plays against the Detroit Red Wings in the first period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Sabres have signed forward Zemgus Girgensons to a three-year contract.

The team announced Friday that the contract carries an average annual value of $2.2 million.

Girgensons was drafted 14th overall by the Sabres in the 2012 NHL Draft. According to the team, he ranks 32nd on the franchise’s all-time games played list and has totaled seven shorthanded goals in seven seasons with the Sabres, tying for 15th-most in franchise history.

In his 7th season the with the Sabres, he has played 489 games.

