BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Sabres announced Monday that they have signed forward Tage Thompson to a three year contract.

The team made the announcement on social media Monday afternoon. Thompson's contract holds an average annual value (AAV) of $1.4 million.

The 22-year-old player was drafted 26th overall in 2016 by the St. Louis Blues and was traded to the Sabres in 2018 when they traded Ryan O'Reilly to the Blues.