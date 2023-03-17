Sabres sign Devon Levi to entry level deal

The Sabres have signed the prospect from Northeastern University who many think is the future in net for the franchise.

Example video title will go here for this video

BUFFALO, N.Y. — When the Buffalo Sabres traded Sam Reinhart to Florida in July of 2021, they got back a first round pick and a goaltender named Devon Levi. At the time, he was headed into his sophomore season at Northeastern.

He's blossomed since then.

The Sabres have certainly seen it, as has pretty much anyone who follows college hockey.

The Sabres have signed Levi to a three-year entry level contract.

It remains to be seen how quickly he can make it to the NHL, but he'll likely get the opportunity to compete with Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen and Eric Comrie in training camp ahead of next season.

Levi has been more than impressive in his junior season. He's gone 17-2-5 with with a 2.24 goals against average, and an NCAA best .933 save percentage. He won Hockey East player of the year honors and is a finalist for the Hobey Baker Award as the top player in college hockey.