BUFFALO, N.Y. — While the Sabres have yet to make any blockbuster moves, they have been busy on the first day of free agency.

The Sabres have signed defenseman John Gilmour to a one year contract. He's spent the past three seasons with the New York Rangers. He was an All Star in the American Hockey League last year.

Gilmore has five points on two goals and three assists in 33 NHL games. Gilmour is 6' and 190 lbs. He was drafted by Calgary in the seventh round in 2013.

He's a left shot defenseman.