BUFFALO, N.Y. — Jack Eichel scored the go-ahead goal as part of a three-goal surge in a 91-second span in the third period, and the Buffalo Sabres beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 5-2.

Johan Larsson had a goal and assist, and defensemen Rasmus Ristolainen and Colin Miller had two assists each.

Conor Sheary, Jimmy Vesey and Kyle Okposo also scored, and Buffalo won its third consecutive game.

Zach Hyman scored for Toronto, as did Egor Korshkov in his NHL debut after being called up earlier in the day.

Frederik Anderson finished with 31 saves in losing his second start since missing four games with a neck injury.

