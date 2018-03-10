BUFFALO, NY — On Thursday, the Sabres will start a new season with a new variety of food options for you to enjoy.

The team gave a preview of this season's food. Some of it will be found at the concession stands and some of it will be in the suites.

Fans can enjoy everything from twists on arena favorites like Cheetos popcorn to an international cart on the 100 level with things like Pho and Poke.

"We realize that our customers are extremely educated, whether they're watching the food network or looking at Pinterest," said Stephen Forman, the KeyBank Center executive chef. "They're seeing a lot of new items offered at other arenas and of course we at Delaware North, we want to be very innovative and very creative."

Check out the photo gallery of the new food options below.

