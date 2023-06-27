Sabres release 2023-2024 schedule

The Sabres open the season at home on October 12 vs the New York Rangers.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Western New York may be enjoying the start of Summer, but the Sabres are already looking ahead to October.

On Tuesday, the team released its schedule for the 2023-2024 season. The Sabres open the season at home on October 12th vs the New York Rangers.

Buffalo's final home game will be on April 11 against the Washington Capitols, followed by a short trip to Florida to play the Panthers on April 13 and Lightning on April 15.

Some other games worth noting:

The Buffalo Sabres face cross-border rivals the Leafs 4 times: @Toronto November 4; In Buffalo on December 21; @ Toronto on March 6; In Buffalo on March 30

In Buffalo on December 21; In Buffalo on March 30 Defending Stanley Cup Champion Vegas Golden Knights play in Buffalo on March 2.

Connor McDavid and The Edmonton Oilers come to town on March 9

The Blackhawks (and projected first-overall pick Connor Bedard) play at the Key Bank Center on January 17