DALLAS, TX - Sabres GM Jason Botterill can finally talk about Rasmus Dahlin after picking him number one overall in the NHL Draft.

"Today is an exciting day for our organization and not only with the skill Rasmus is going to bring to our organization for years to come but I think you've seen in his quotes how excited he is to come to this city," Jason Botterill said after the first round of the NHL Draft in Dallas.

There are high expectations surrounding Dahlin. The Sabres blue line has struggled for quite some time and now they have who can be a franchise defenseman. His skill set fits the style of play head coach Phil Housley wants.

Step one was getting Dahlin. Now step two is how the Sabres will handle his development and that's something Botterill acknowledged.

"It's going to be imperative for us to protect him and put him in the right situations so he can have success. Now it's our job as an organization not just with Rasmus but whoever we pick tomorrow to help them develop and achieve what people are talking about from an expectation standpoint," Botterill said.

Part of that will start next week as Dahlin and the rest of the prospects will be in Buffalo as the Sabres start their development camp on Wednesday.

© 2018 WGRZ