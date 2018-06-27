BUFFALO, N.Y. - The Buffalo Sabres have made a trade with the Pittsburgh Penguins just days before the NHL free agency period begins.

Buffalo sent a conditional draft pick to the Penguins in exchange for forward Conor Sheary and defenseman Matt Hunwick, according to Darren Dreger with TSN.

Dreger reports the pick heading to Pittsburgh is a 2019 fourth-round selection that could become a third-round pick if conditions are met.

The move comes just a few days after the Sabres picked defesman Rasmus Dahlin with the first overall selection in the 2018 NHL entry draft.

NHL free agency begins on Sunday.

© 2018 WGRZ