Sabres look to end 4-game slide vs. Islanders

The Sabres are back in action Thursday night for the first of three straight on the road against the New York Islanders.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Sabres (6-11-3, eighth in the East Division) vs. New York Islanders (12-6-4, second in the East Division)

Uniondale, New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Buffalo aims to end its four-game slide with a victory over New York.

The Islanders are 12-6-4 against East Division teams. New York has converted on 24.6% of power-play opportunities, scoring 15 power-play goals.

The Sabres are 6-11-3 against the rest of their division. Buffalo serves 5.3 penalty minutes per game, the fewest in the NHL. Jacob Bryson leads them averaging 1.0.

In their last meeting on Feb. 22, New York won 3-2.

"Dylan's got that old-school hockey in him. He plays the game the right way, he's solid defensively."



Five takeaways from last night's game: https://t.co/jRJrlG6eSM pic.twitter.com/rkvvhHTzhv — Buffalo Sabres (@BuffaloSabres) March 3, 2021

TOP PERFORMERS: Mathew Barzal has 19 total points for the Islanders, eight goals and 11 assists. Jean-Gabriel Pageau has seven goals and two assists over the last 10 games for New York.

Victor Olofsson leads the Sabres with 16 points, scoring seven goals and collecting nine assists. Sam Reinhart has five goals and four assists over the last 10 games for Buffalo.

LAST 10 GAMES: Islanders: 7-2-1, averaging three goals, 5.2 assists, three penalties and 7.9 penalty minutes while giving up 1.8 goals per game with a .935 save percentage.

Sabres: 2-7-1, averaging 1.6 goals, three assists, 2.3 penalties and 5.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game with a .910 save percentage.

INJURIES: Islanders: Cal Clutterbuck: day to day (undisclosed).