Sabres host Prospect Challenge, Fan Fest this weekend

The Sabres are hosting the 3-day Prospect Challenge and Fan Fest this weekend at HarborCenter and Alumni Plaza

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Hockey season is just about to start and the Buffalo Sabres' have a weekend full of activities planned for fans.

The Sabres are once again hosting the NHL's Prospect Challenge September 15-18 at the LECOM Harborcenter. Prospects from the Boston Bruins, Montreal Canadiens, New Jersey Devils, Ottawa Senators and Pittsburgh Penguins to compete in a round-robin challenge. Each team will play three games this weekend. For more information on Ticket prices and team rosters, head to sabres.com.

The Sabres are also hosting a fan event outside the arena in Alumni Plaza. Fan Fest will be held Saturday, September 16 from 11am-6:30 pm. Here is a schedule of events for Saturday:

MAIN STAGE EVENT SCHEDULE - ALUMNI PLAZA

11:30am: Welcome

12:30pm: Coach Don Granato and Keyvn Adams Address Fans

1:30pm: Sabres Logo Drawing with players Peyton Krebs, Kyle Okposo, and Devon Levi

2:30pm: Sabres Puckdoku with Jeff Skinner and Owen Power

3:30pm: Sabres Logo Drawing with Tage Thompson, Jacob Bryson and JJ Peterka

4:00pm: Sabres Puckdoku with Dylan Cozens and Casey Mittelstadt

SELECT TIME ACTIVITIES:

Between 2 Stalls Set: Fans can get their photo at the actual set of Between 2 Stalls. Available 1:00pm – 5:00pm in KeyBank Center

Dunk Tank: Dunk your favorite broadcasters for charity! $5 for 3 throws. All proceeds benefit the Buffalo Sabres Foundation. Dunkers: Marty Biron, Brian Duff, Dan Dunleavy

Kids Press Conference: 1:00pm This Kids Press Conference is open to the public. Located inside the Lexus Club on the 100 level, kids will get a chance to ask Kale Clague and Mattias Samuelsson questions throughout this 45-minute press conference.

Autograph Sessions: Times: 12:00pm, 1:00pm, 3:00pm, 4:00pm and 5:00pm. Each session lasts 45 minutes and will take place at the Blue Zone in the 100 level of the arena.

SEASON TICKET MEMBER PROGRAMMING IN LEXUS CLUB:

12:00pm: Kids Only Press Conference

2:00pm: Sabres Trivia

3:00pm: Blue & Gold Insights

Season Ticket Member Programming will be split between Alex Tuch, Rasmus Dahlin, Kyle Okposo, Connor Clifton, Devon Levi, Zemgus Girgensons and Owen Power.

Player availability is subject to change.