BUFFALO, N.Y. — First the Bills, now the Sabres.

After the Carolina Hurricanes 3-1 win Thursday night against the New Jersey Devils, they clinched a spot in the NHL playoffs.

The Hurricanes held the longest active playoff drought in the NHL after not making it to the playoffs since the 2008–09 season.

There's a new champ in town. The Buffalo Sabres.

The Sabres haven't made the playoffs since the 2010–11 season.