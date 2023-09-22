x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Sabres

Sabres' goalie Devon Levi's mask unveiled

The mask features the Sabres' signature blue and gold colors. The helmet was painted by Sylvie Marsolais & Alexandre Mathysy.
Credit: Twitter
Devon Levi mask

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The National Hockey League shared out pictures of  Devon Levi's new mask.

The mask features the Sabres' signature blue and gold colors.  The helmet was painted by Sylvie Marsolais & Alexandre Mathysy.

They feature a mean looking Buffalo with chrome eyes, as well as lightsabres slicing Levi's number 27. 

The Sabres signed Levi to a three-year entry level contract back in March.

It appears likely that Levi, along with veteran Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen will be the goalie tandem in this year's training camp. 

Levi had and impressive college career.  He's gone 17-2-5 with with a 2.24 goals against average, and an NCAA best .933 save percentage.   He won Hockey East player of the year honors and is a finalist for the Hobey Baker Award as the top player in college hockey.

Levi has been named the 2023 recipient of the Mike Richter award for the second year in a row.

More Videos

In Other News

Sabres head coach Don Granato talks training camp

Before You Leave, Check This Out