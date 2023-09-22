Sabres' goalie Devon Levi's mask unveiled

The mask features the Sabres' signature blue and gold colors. The helmet was painted by Sylvie Marsolais & Alexandre Mathysy.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The National Hockey League shared out pictures of Devon Levi's new mask.

They feature a mean looking Buffalo with chrome eyes, as well as lightsabres slicing Levi's number 27.

🚨DEVON LEVI @BuffaloSabres 2023-24 paint job!



📸 pictures by @wegSebastien 👌



Young Jedi in Buffalo, as you can see 2 LIGHTSABERS chopping his number on the chin.

On ☝️side you can see a mean 🦬 with 🔴 CHROME eyes & the beast has been marked on the forehead with the team logo pic.twitter.com/7x0ivyYWH6 — Sylvie Marsolais & Alexandre Mathys (@Sylabrush) September 21, 2023

The Sabres signed Levi to a three-year entry level contract back in March.

It appears likely that Levi, along with veteran Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen will be the goalie tandem in this year's training camp.

Levi had and impressive college career. He's gone 17-2-5 with with a 2.24 goals against average, and an NCAA best .933 save percentage. He won Hockey East player of the year honors and is a finalist for the Hobey Baker Award as the top player in college hockey.