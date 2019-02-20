Phil Housley's job is safe. For now.

Sabres General Manager Jason Botterill told Mike Harrington of the Buffalo News that a coaching change is not on the table.

The Sabres continue to see their playoff hopes slip away with the latest meltdown on Tuesday night in a 4-2 loss to the Panthers. The Sabres have now lost three straight and haven't won back-to-back games since December 11th and 13th.

Right now, they're six points behind Columbus for that second wild card spot. With the way things have gone it seems like it should be worse than that. Since their ten-game winning streak in November, they're 11-18-5.

With 23 games left in the season, other teams continue to gain ground int he playoff race while the Sabres can't even win two straight.

And to make things worse, up next they're at the league-leading Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday night.