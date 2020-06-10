Sabres GM Adams says he has no intention of trading Eichel

Adams says he's rejected the offers by saying he has "no interest and no reason" to pursue that possibility.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Sabres general manager Kevyn Adams dismisses the speculation in saying he has no intention of trading team captain Jack Eichel.

Adams addressed the issue during a pre-draft session with reporters, a day before he prepares to conduct his first NHL draft. Adams acknowledged teams have called inquiring about possible trades this offseason, during which Eichel's name was broached.

Adams says he's rejected the offers by saying he has "no interest and no reason" to pursue that possibility.