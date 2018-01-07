BUFFALO, NY - It's the first day of NHL free agency and Sabres GM Jason Botterill already checked off a big thing on his do to list: finding a starting goaltender.

1.) The Sabres officially signed former St. Louis Blues goalie Carter Hutton to a three-year deal.

Couldn’t be more excited to join the @BuffaloSabres looking forward to the season! — Carter Hutton (@CarterHutton) July 1, 2018

2.) They've also re-signed forward Scott Wilson to a two-year deal.

3.) The Sabres signed another goaltender, Scott Wedgewood to a one-year, two-way contract. He'll likely be the starter in Rochester this season.

4.) Another move the Sabres made was signing defenseman Brandon Hickey to a two-year entry-level contract. Buffalo acquired his rights from Arizona last month.

