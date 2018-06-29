BUFFALO, N.Y. - The Buffalo Sabres have moved on from Robin Lehner and it appears Carter Hutton will replace him as the starting goaltender next season.

Andy Strickland with Fox Sports Midwest reports that the Sabres are expected to sign the former St. Louis Blues goaltender on Sunday.

Sounds like Carter Hutton will in fact be joining the Buffalo #Sabres. Best opportunity for him. Had a lot of interest. More info to come Sunday #stlblues — Andy Strickland (@andystrickland) June 29, 2018

Hutton is 32 years old, but did not play in the NHL until 2013. He has played for the Blackhawks, Predators and Blues but never been a starter in the league.

Last season, Hutton appeared in 32 games with the Blues and had a record of 17-7-3 with a 2.09 goals against average.

Linus Ullmark, who played last season with the Rochester Americans is expected to be the other goaltender on the Sabres roster next season.

