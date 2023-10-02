Sabres embracing expectations of finally being in position to snap 12-season playoff drought

The Sabres were one of the NHL's top-scoring teams and sought to address their defensive deficiencies by adding Erik Johnson and Connor Clifton in free agency.

Rasmus Dahlin and the Sabres aren't running away from rising expectations in Buffalo that the team is finally ready to contend and end the team's NHL-worst 12-season playoff drought.

Dahlin says it's “go time,” and there are no more excuses for a young, offensively talented team that fell two points of qualifying for the playoffs last year.

Otherwise, the roster mostly returns intact. Much is being expected on rookie goalie Devon Levi to make the immediate jump from college to the NHL.

LAST SEASON: The Sabres came close to ending their NHL-record playoff drought that now stands at 12 consecutive seasons. Buffalo finished 10th in the East with 91 points, and was a win shy of surpassing the Florida Panthers, who clinched the eighth and final playoff berth. Tage Thompson finished sixth in the NHL with 47 goals, while Rasmus Dahlin finished fifth among NHL defensemen with 73 points. Lack of consistency in goaltending and an eight-game skid in November proved to be the difference for a team that appears to be finally on the rise.

STRENGTHS: The Sabres can score. Buffalo returns a lineup that featured five players who finished with 28 or more goals, and six players with 59 or more points. Overall, Buffalo finished third in the NHL in averaging 3.57 goals per game. Granato favors an up-tempo style that suits the Sabres’ young core of play-making defensemen's ability to join the rush. Defenseman Owen Power led NHL rookie blue-liners with 35 points (four goals, 31 assists).

WEAKNESSES: The Sabres can be scored upon. Goaltending inconsistencies combined with defensive zone breakdowns — a sign of the team’s youth — led to Buffalo finishing 26th in the NHL in allowing an average 3.62 goals per game. The goalie trio unraveled during a three-week stretch spanning Feb. 28 to March 21 in which the Sabres toppled from contention by going 2-8-2 before Levi’s arrival after three years at Northeastern. He went 5-2 to close the season and will be counted upon to take over the starting duties this year. Buffalo added grit and experience to their blue line by adding free agents Johnson and Clifton.

WHAT TO EXPECT: It’s now or never for the Sabres to begin contending after being eliminated from playoff contention during the final week of the season. GM Kevyn Adams finally acknowledged the higher expectations by opening training camp saying he considers the window being open for Buffalo. Dahlin made clear his objective by saying: “It’s go time. I mean, we don’t have excuses anymore.”

PLAYER TO WATCH: Levi. The Sabres are putting a lot on the shoulders of a 21-year-old at a position in which no goalie has ever made the jump from the college ranks directly to the NHL. Even former Sabres star Ryan Miller got the benefit of developing in the minors following his three-year career at Michigan State. Levi had a mature and calm approach in being thrust into must-win situations to close last season. How Levi holds up during the grind of an entire NHL season is key.