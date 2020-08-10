Sabres don't extend offer to Dominik Kahun before free agency

The six that were tendered offers were Brandon Montour, Casey Mittelstadt, Victor Olofsson, Sam Reinhart, Linus Ullmark and Lawrence Pilut.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Sabres tendered qualifying offers to six restricted free agents, but the big news Wednesday was one of the players that didn’t receive one.

Winger Dominik Kahun, who was acquired late last season from the Pittsburgh Penguins, wasn’t qualified. The Sabres still have until noon on Friday to negotiate with him before he becomes an unrestricted free agent.

Kahun’s agent, Jiri Hamal, told the Associated Press that negotiations will continue with the Sabres on Thursday and that Buffalo is a good situation for Kahun to be in.

Thanks to a flat salary cap, teams don’t want to wind up in arbitration with players, and had they qualified Kahun, he would’ve chosen arbitration.

In six games with the Sabres, Kahun had two goals and two assists for four points. In 56 overall games, Kahun scored 12 goals and 31 points.

The six that were qualified were Brandon Montour, Casey Mittelstadt, Victor Olofsson, Sam Reinhart, Linus Ullmark and Lawrence Pilut. Pilut is playing on a two-year deal in the KHL, but by qualifying him, the Sabres keep his rights for three years.

Remi Elie also wasn’t qualified in Rochester.